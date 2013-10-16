Oil industry workers in Brazil said on Wednesday that they will
stop working indefinitely to protest a government decision to
sell exploration rights for Libra, the nation's biggest offshore
oilfield ever put up for sale. A number of oil workers' unions
will also strike to demand better working conditions and
increased pay, according to a statement by the United Petroleum
Workers' Federation, known in Brazil as FUP.
"Workers demand the immediate suspension of the auction,"
the statement said.
Libra holds 8 billion to 12 billion barrels of recoverable
oil, according to both Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, and
Dallas-based, oil-reserve certification company Degolyer &
MacNaughton. Libra is the latest in a series of "subsalt" finds
beginning in 2007 that struck oil southeast of Rio de Janeiro,
trapped deep below the seabed by a layer of salt.