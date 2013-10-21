BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q4 net income of $0.73 per share
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
Lupatech SA, a debt-laden Brazilian offshore oil industry products and services provider, is considering options, including a potential debt-for-equity swap with creditors, to reorganise its business.
In a securities filing published early on Monday, the Caxias do Sul-based company said options were "under study to review the company's capital structure".
Lupatech is one of several oil and gas companies, including OGX Petroleo e Gas SA and HRT Participações em Petróleo SA that have seen their share prices drop in the last year as expectations have been disappointed since the 2007 announcement of giant offshore discoveries near Rio de Janeiro.
On Oct. 10 the company failed to make a $6.79 million payment on $275 million of outstanding perpetual bonds, the latest in a series of missed payments. Lupatech also missed payments in April and July and the company has missed payments on local debt in reais.
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:45 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to launch OECD Economic survey of India at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Civil Aviation Minist
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.