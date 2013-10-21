(Corrects year-end to 2014 in headline, end of first paragraph)
Marfrig SA, the debt-laden Brazilian meatpacker and
processed food producer, said free cash flow could end next year
between zero and negative 150 million reais ($70 million). The
company said in a securities filing on Monday that free cash
flow, or money available for distribution among all the
securities holders of a company, could end 2014 at around zero.
The company expects net revenue to end this year at 18.5
billion reais, and between 21 billion reais and 23 billion reais
in 2014, the filing added. Earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization could reach 7.5 percent of net
revenue this year. The gauge, known as EBITDA margin, is
expected at between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent in 2014, the
filing said.
($1 = 2.17 Brazilian reais)