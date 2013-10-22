SLC Agrícola, one of Brazil's largest soybean producers, plans to increase its area planted with the oilseed by 23 percent to 185,200 hectares in the 2013/14 crop year starting now, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The government's crop supply agency Conab expects a consecutive record crop from Brazil of between 87.6 million tonnes and 89.7 million tonnes, with area planted expanding between 3.4 percent and 5.9 percent from the 2012/13 season.