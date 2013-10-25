BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
Brazil's oil workers are back on the job after striking over wage benefits, the United Petroleum Workers' Federation, known in Brazil as FUP, said on Friday.
The workers accepted an 8.73 percent nominal wage hike from state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, an FUP spokeswoman said. The strike started on Oct. 17 and also protested the Oct. 21 auction of the giant Libra field.
Workers said they managed to reduce oil and fuels output slightly, but strikes rarely have any significant impact on supplies in Brazil. Petrobras officials have told Reuters in the past that the company can face strikes of about two weeks without any major impact.
* Staged $5 million earn-in agreement with Eloro Resources Ltd for up to 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru