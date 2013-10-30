RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 30 Brazil's BM&F Bovespa,
operator of the São Paulo stock exchange, said late on Wednesday
that it would remove oil company OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA from its various stock indices but
that the shares, after a brief suspension on Thursday, would
continue to trade.
The move follows a Wednesday filing by OGX, which is
controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, to seek
protection from creditors in a Rio de Janeiro court in Latin
America's largest-ever corporate bankruptcy case.
The stock exchange operator said in a statement OGX shares
would be suspended until 11 a.m. local time on Thursday, but
resume trading normally afterward. OGX will be removed from the
benchmark Ibovespa and the other local indices it belongs to as
of Friday, the statement said.