Arteris SA, a toll road operator in Brazil, plans not to place
bids for the upcoming two road auctions before the end of the
year, Investor Relations Director Alessandro Levy said at an
event in São Paulo. Arteris has foregone bidding for a recent
round of toll road auctions, partly to stick to a policy of
budget and capital spending discipline.
Yet, the company is expected to invest in 2014 more than
the 1.3 billion reais ($563 million) it pledged for capital
spending this year, Levy said. Car traffic on its toll roads is
likely to expand at a faster pace than growth in Brazil's gross
domestic product, the executive added.