BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, will buy back up to 4.4 million shares, according to a securities filing by the company on Wednesday.
If Cielo buys back the full amount, the shares would represent about 1.3 percent of the company's free-float as of Dec. 5, the filing said. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.