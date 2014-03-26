Nikkei withers, whipped by strong yen and Wall Street losses
* Shares further undermined by report of N. Korean missile launch
Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas expects to have an operating profit margin of between 3 and 6 percent this year, the airline said on Tuesday in a securities filing.
Gol estimates a reduction of between 1 and 3 percent in its domestic flights capacity in 2014, but an expansion of up to 8 percent in its international routes capacity.
Passenger revenue per available seat kilometer flown, or PRASK, will be at least 10 percent this year, Gol projected. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Anand Basu)
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and to rush to safe havens such as gold and government bonds.
MELBOURNE, March 22 London copper dropped with other commodities on Wednesday as investors shunned risk on doubts over the economic agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump.