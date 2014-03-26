Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas expects to have an operating profit margin of between 3 and 6 percent this year, the airline said on Tuesday in a securities filing.

Gol estimates a reduction of between 1 and 3 percent in its domestic flights capacity in 2014, but an expansion of up to 8 percent in its international routes capacity.

Passenger revenue per available seat kilometer flown, or PRASK, will be at least 10 percent this year, Gol projected. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Anand Basu)