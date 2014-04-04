BRIEF-Bonanza Creek energy says expects to emerge from chapter 11 during first half of 2017
* Bonanza creek energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
Oleo and Gas Participações SA, the bankrupt Brazilian oil company controlled by Eike Batista, will re-nominate the Brazilian businessman as chairman of the board at a May 2 shareholders meeting. They will also propose that the company pay its top executives and directors a total of 21 million reais ($9.21 million) in 2014, an amount equal to about 80 percent of the cash available to the company in December.
The company, formerly known as OGX, lost 17.4 billion reais in 2014. In January, it began pumping crude from its Tubarao Martelo offshore oil field, an asset that bondholders and other creditors hope will repay part of their losses in a restructuring being handled by a Rio de Janeiro court.
($1 = 2.28 Brazilian reais) (Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million