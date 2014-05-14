UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Consumer activity in Brazil's retail sector rose in April as buyers picked up more vehicles, construction materials and food, research firm Serasa Experian said on Wednesday.
Serasa's Commerce Activity Indicator rose 1.6 percent in April from March and was up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, the company said.
Serasa added that despite the rise, retail activity is struggling with limitations brought on by higher inflation, falling consumer confidence and higher interest rates.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources