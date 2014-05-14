Consumer activity in Brazil's retail sector rose in April as buyers picked up more vehicles, construction materials and food, research firm Serasa Experian said on Wednesday.

Serasa's Commerce Activity Indicator rose 1.6 percent in April from March and was up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

Serasa added that despite the rise, retail activity is struggling with limitations brought on by higher inflation, falling consumer confidence and higher interest rates.