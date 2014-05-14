Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM expects to have a full set of guidelines to spur offerings and curb transparency costs by small- and mid-sized firms before year-end, CVM President Leonardo Pereira told reporters on Wednesday. The plans, some of which are in public hearings, will foster the development of more alternatives for funding for smaller companies, he said on the sidelines of an event sponsored by Cetip SA Mercados Organizados in Sao Paulo.