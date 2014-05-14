BRIEF-PBT Group appoints Pierre de Wet as chief executive
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors
Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM expects to have a full set of guidelines to spur offerings and curb transparency costs by small- and mid-sized firms before year-end, CVM President Leonardo Pereira told reporters on Wednesday. The plans, some of which are in public hearings, will foster the development of more alternatives for funding for smaller companies, he said on the sidelines of an event sponsored by Cetip SA Mercados Organizados in Sao Paulo.
CVM is also working on new rules to govern the market for structured notes, which began to operate in January, Pereira added.
* Issues bond loan of 500 million Swedish crowns ($56.78 million)
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index turned negative in midmorning trading on Friday as losses among financial and consumer shares outweighed gains for some gold miners and other natural resource companies from an uptick in commodity prices.