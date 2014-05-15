Morgan Stanley Capital International, which administers the MSCI Brazil equities index, on Tuesday said it would remove retailer Cia Hering, vehicle manufacturer Marcopolo and homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA from the index.

Retailer Via Varejo, meanwhile, will be added to the index, MSCI said on its website. The changes will be effective May 30, MSCI added. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Eric Walsh)