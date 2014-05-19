Brazil's OSX Brasil SA, the bankrupt shipbuilder
controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, extended until
July 17 the test period for platform FPSO OSX-1 contracted by
Óleo e Gás for the Tubarão Azul oilfield, according
to an OSX security filing on Monday.
Last month, Rio de Janeiro-based OSX and Óleo e Gás,
formerly known as OGX Petroleo e Gás Participacoes SA, had
agreed to extend the period to May 19. The sister companies
filed for bankruptcy protection last year, marking the collapse
of Batista's EBX conglomerate.
