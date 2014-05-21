UPDATE 4-Lufthansa shares boosted by upbeat profit target
* Shares jump, top gainer on the DAX index. (Recasts, adds further comments on pilots)
Susep, as Brazil's insurance industry regulator, on Wednesday approved a plan by investment banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual SA to open a life insurance and pension unit.
According to the government's official gazette, the unit, to be named BTG Pactual Vida e Previdência SA, will have capital of 30 million reais ($13.6 million) and be authorized to sell and structure life insurance and retirement products.
BTG Pactual had approved the creation of the unit in January.
($1 = 2.20 Brazilian reais)
* Shares jump, top gainer on the DAX index. (Recasts, adds further comments on pilots)
* Says has decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell one of its UK cashpoint businesses to preserve competition
* Equity Bancshares Inc says renewal and increase of a $30 million line of credit with Servisfirst bank of Birmingham, Alabama Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: