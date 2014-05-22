BRIEF-Kroger says names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores
* Kroger names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores, Dan De La Rosa president of Columbus division
Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, will monitor market conditions before moving forward with an initial public offering of its food processing unit JBS Foods, Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said at an event on Thursday.
The company said in a securities filing on Tuesday that it planned to list the unit on the Novo Mercado segment of the Sao Paulo stock exchange. A company source told Reuters it expected to raise about 5 billion reais ($2.26 billion).
But Batista was more cautious on Thursday. "The market is not at full steam, we will monitor," he said. ($1 = 2.2 reais) (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Kroger names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores, Dan De La Rosa president of Columbus division
NEW YORK, March 20 Trading in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares and options surged last week ahead of a report that the natural-foods retailer was the subject of merger talks, raising questions about whether news of a possible deal was leaked.
* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications