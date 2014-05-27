IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , or Petrobras, will not seek bids from SBM Offshore NV while the Netherlands-based oil production ship leaser is under investigation for alleged bribery in Brazil, said Maria das Graças Foster, Petrobras' chief executive, during hearings before a Brazilian congressional committee on Tuesday. SBM is the largest leaser of oil production ships known as FPSOs. Petrobras owns or leases the world's largest fleet of oil-production ships.
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders failed to reach a compromise deal to endorse free trade on Saturday, backtracking on past commitments to keep trade open and reject protectionism, the communique of G20 finance ministers and central bankers showed.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.