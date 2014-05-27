Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , or Petrobras, will not seek bids from SBM Offshore NV while the Netherlands-based oil production ship leaser is under investigation for alleged bribery in Brazil, said Maria das Graças Foster, Petrobras' chief executive, during hearings before a Brazilian congressional committee on Tuesday. SBM is the largest leaser of oil production ships known as FPSOs. Petrobras owns or leases the world's largest fleet of oil-production ships.