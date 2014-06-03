The number of companies filing for bankruptcy protection in Brazil rose 8.5 percent in May to 141, compared with 130 requests in the prior month, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday.

Of those companies, 70 were small businesses, 41 were mid-sized and 30 were large businesses, Serasa said.

Compared with May 2013, bankruptcy requests fell 9.6 percent from 156, Serasa noted.