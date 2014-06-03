UPDATE 2-Airbus says engine issue will not affect A320neo deliveries
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
The number of companies filing for bankruptcy protection in Brazil rose 8.5 percent in May to 141, compared with 130 requests in the prior month, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday.
Of those companies, 70 were small businesses, 41 were mid-sized and 30 were large businesses, Serasa said.
Compared with May 2013, bankruptcy requests fell 9.6 percent from 156, Serasa noted.
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a $4.3 billion deal, including debt.
WASHINGTON, March 17 Amgen Inc's Repatha drug cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes by over 20 percent in patients with heart disease, demonstrating a clear clinical benefit beyond its ability to slash "bad" LDL cholesterol levels, data from a huge study known as Fourier showed on Friday.