UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 15
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
The value of compensation that Brazilian banks have to pay to depositors on their savings in a landmark case is around 8 billion reais ($3.5 billion), Murilo Portugal, the president of the group representing the banking industry, known as Febraban, said on Wednesday. Millions of depositors claim they were incorrectly remunerated when the Brazilian government changed the indexes to which savings rates were pegged between 1989 and 1991. Savers brought thousands of lawsuits against banks years later. The government argues that a ruling against banks could have devastating consequences on the economy.
Portugal spoke at an event in São Paulo.
($1 = 2.29 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 15 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its full-year core operating profit rose 2.4 percent as weakness in its generic drugs business was more than offset by growth in its injectables and branded business.
TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources familiar with the matter said.