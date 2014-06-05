UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Consumer activity in Brazil's retail sector rose in May, though at a slower pace than the previous month, as buyers grappled with higher credit costs and high inflation, credit research firm Serasa Experian said on Thursday.
Serasa's Commerce Activity Indicator rose 0.8 percent in May from April, half the pace seen in the previous month. Growth was concentrated in supermarkets and food retailers, while most other retail segments declined, Serasa said.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources