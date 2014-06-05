Consumer activity in Brazil's retail sector rose in May, though at a slower pace than the previous month, as buyers grappled with higher credit costs and high inflation, credit research firm Serasa Experian said on Thursday.

Serasa's Commerce Activity Indicator rose 0.8 percent in May from April, half the pace seen in the previous month. Growth was concentrated in supermarkets and food retailers, while most other retail segments declined, Serasa said.