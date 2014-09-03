Sept 3 French food giant Groupe Lactalis agreed to acquire Brazil's BRF dairy units for 1.8 billion reais ($805 million), the Brazilian company said in a filing on Wednesday.

BRF, the world's largest chicken exporter and processed foods maker, has sought this year to simplify its business model and focus more on processed food products with greater value added.

($1 = 2.2367 Brazilian reais)