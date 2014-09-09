BRIEF-SPI Energy announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
Lender Banco Santander Brasil SA received approval from Brazilian securities regulator CVM to offer a swap of locally-traded units for Brazilian depositary receipts of Spanish parent company Banco Santander SA, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The offer requires the filing of a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the filing said.
* As a result of disposals, company's aggregated estimated gain is approximately HK$75 million
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro