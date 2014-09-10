BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's card payment processing arm Rede acquired on Wednesday e-commerce service provider maxiPago! for an undisclosed sum, in a bid to expand across home market Brazil and other markets in Latin America.
In a statement, Itaú said the purchase of the so-called payment gateway will allow it to gain "more agility and flexibility to develop innovative solutions to cater to the Brazilian market."
A gateway is a service that authorizes credit card payments for e-businesses, online retailers, bricks and clicks firms, or traditional brick and mortar companies. maxiPago!, founded in Brazil in 2011, adapted a merchant-acquiring platform widely used in the United States to the Latin American market. It can process as many as 4,000 transactions per second with available clearing and settlement platforms that could serve Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, the statement added. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.