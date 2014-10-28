Net income at Brazilian insurer SulAmérica SA more
than doubled in the third quarter as revenue from underwritten
premiums and investments rose from the prior quarter and
management kept a lid on expenses.
The São Paulo-based company, controlled by the Larragoiti
family, said profit was 119.8 million reais ($49 million) in the
quarter, compared with 53.6 million reais in the prior three
months, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. On an
annual basis, net income rose 2.3 percent, helped by rising
premiums, wider margins on the life and retirement segments and
higher investment income.
Annualized return on equity, or a gauge of profitability
that measures how well shareholder money is being spent, slipped
to 14.9 percent from 15.2 percent in the second quarter. In the
same period a year earlier, ROE, as the indicator is commonly
known, was 13.6 percent.
Management will discuss results with analysts at a
conference call early on Wednesday.
($1 = 2.4606 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)