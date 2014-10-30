Kenya's EABL says to raise 6 bln shillings via medium term note
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) said on Monday it planned to raise up to 6 billion shillings ($58.51 million)using a five-year medium term note.
Shareholders swapped 2.42 billion reais ($1.01 billion) worth of units in Banco Santander Brasil SA, equal to 56.5 percent of shares in circulation, for depositary receipts of Spanish parent company Banco Santander SA on Thursday.
The share swap also included common shares and preferred shares equal to a combined 3.1 percent of shares in circulation, according to Sao Paulo's stock exchange.
In April, Banco Santander launched the offer for the 25 percent of its Brazilian unit it does not already own, giving investors a chance to gain exposure to a budding recovery of the euro zone's largest bank.
($1 = 2.40 Brazilian reais) (Editing by Richard Chang)
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) said on Monday it planned to raise up to 6 billion shillings ($58.51 million)using a five-year medium term note.
MOSCOW, March 13 Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Monday it had approved a tender offer for its global depositary receipts (GDRs) and would cancel their listing on the London Stock Exchange.
* Reported on Friday FY net profit 7.3 million euros ($7.81 million) versus 8.3 million euros a year ago