* BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed exchange, on Monday released the second of third previews for the benchmark Bovespa stock index's composition for the four months starting on Sept. 8.

* The preview includes shares of power holding company Equatorial Energia SA and drugstore chain Raia Drogasil SA, totaling 65 stocks from 61 companies.

* The Bovespa shed 0.2 percent to 47,451. Raia Drogasil gained 0.2 percent to 40.50 reais, while Equatorial advanced 0.8 percent to 34.81 reais.