Argentina's AFIP tax agency has suspended Monsanto from
a registry of grains traders, a step that will temporarily cost
the company tax benefits but should not affect its operations,
Monsanto said in a statement.
AFIP, which published the measure in the government's
Official Gazette, did not say why the U.S. biotech giant had
been suspended from the registry. Monsanto is registered due to
its grains elevator activities.
Tax inspectors in Argentina, one of the world's biggest
suppliers of soybeans, corn and wheat, have been probing dozens
of agricultural exporters for suspected evasion and several have
been suspended from the registry pending.
(Reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by Richard Chang)