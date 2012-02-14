BRIEF-Matador Resources announces formation of JV for Delaware basin midstream assets
Operating figures for registration and custody of fixed-income securities and derivatives contracts at Cetip, Brazil's largest clearinghouse, improved slightly in January on a year-on-year basis, compared with December. The São Paulo-based company also reported a smaller decline in sales of liens for new and second-hand vehicles last month, which could be the prelude of a gradual recovery throughout the year.
On a month-on-month basis, sales of registration, custody and liens services sank, yet at a slightly slower pace than December. Cetip shares fell 0.9 percent to 29.14 reais, capping the stock's gains to 8 percent this year.
* AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement covering former DirecTV employees in four states
* Pain Therapeutics - in first two quarters of 2017, company expects its quarterly net cash burn rate will range from $2.0 million to $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: