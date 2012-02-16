YPF, Argentina's biggest energy company, will shortly pay a tax debt that prompted authorities to ban it from foreign trade, meaning imports and exports should not be significantly affected, a source with knowledge of the case said on Thursday.

"It's a debt of 86 million pesos ($19.7 million) that will be paid soon, in the coming hours, in order for the ban to be lifted," the source said on condition of anonymity.

Shares in YPF, which is controlled by Spain's Repsol , fell on Wednesday after the AFIP tax agency banned it from all exports and imports. AFIP said the debt was a smaller $8 million. YPF was up 1.6 percent at 156 pesos per share in afternoon trade in Buenos Aires. (Reporting By Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Helen Popper)