YPF, Argentina's biggest energy company, will shortly
pay a tax debt that prompted authorities to ban it from foreign
trade, meaning imports and exports should not be significantly
affected, a source with knowledge of the case said on
Thursday.
"It's a debt of 86 million pesos ($19.7 million) that will
be paid soon, in the coming hours, in order for the ban to be
lifted," the source said on condition of anonymity.
Shares in YPF, which is controlled by Spain's Repsol
, fell on Wednesday after the AFIP tax agency banned it
from all exports and imports. AFIP said the debt was a smaller
$8 million. YPF was up 1.6 percent at 156 pesos per share in
afternoon trade in Buenos Aires.
