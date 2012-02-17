UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
EBX, the investment holding company that controls the logistics, mining and energy firms controlled by Eike Batisa, Brazil's richest man, is in talks with Foxconn International Holdings to set up a plant to manufacture LCD screens and tablets in the country, according to a statement on Friday.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 Demonstrators opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline braced for a showdown with authorities on Wednesday, as protest leaders said at least some would defy a deadline to abandon the camp they have occupied for months to stop the project.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.