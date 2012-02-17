BRIEF-Meridian Capital International Fund says it bought 8.8 mln shares of Sterling Resources on Jan 20
* Meridian Capital International Fund announces acquisition of common shares of Sterling Resources Ltd.
Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.36 percent to 38,349, hitting a more than 1-year intraday high as hopes Greece could clinch a bailout package next week bolstered appetite for riskier assets. The index is on track to make slight gains for the week. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* Meridian Capital International Fund announces acquisition of common shares of Sterling Resources Ltd.
* Alphabet Inc. upgraded to 'AA+' on continued strong operating performance and conservative financial policy Source text (http://bit.ly/2lvxKWt) Further company coverage:
* Relevium announces private placement and provides update on Bioganix acquisition