Goldman Sachs Group analysts led by Carlos Macedo increased the price target for shares of Brazil's largest card payment processor Cielo by 9.1 percent to 62.60 reais, citing resilient earnings and the impact of the potential delisting of its closest rival Redecard.

The recommendation on the stock remains "neutral."

In turn, Macedo and his team trimmed the price target for Redecard by 4.7 percent to 40.90 reais, on concern that an offer by controlling shareholder Itaú Unibanco to buy out minority shareholders will limit the stock's room for upside. Goldman Sachs also cut its recommendation on Redecard to "neutral" from "buy."