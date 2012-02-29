Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa rejected on Wednesday a preliminary proposal by private equity firms GP Investimentos and Equity International to purchase part of the company.
In a note filed with Brazil's securities regulator, the company said the proposal "significantly undervalued the assets and businesses involved," and that it "will evaluate any future offer presented by the investors or by any third party."
Shares of Gafisa fell 5.45 percent from yesterday's close.
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the buyout fund said on Thursday.