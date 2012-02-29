UPDATE 6-Oil rises after news OPEC could extend output cuts
* OPEC, others have already promised to cut 1.8 million bpd in H1
Argentina's securities regulator declared void last week's board meeting at YPF , the country's biggest energy company, on the grounds that the state's representative and several other officials were turned away, a filing to Buenos Aires Stock Exchange showed.
YPF, which is under intense government pressure to boost production, has said the state representative - Roberto Baratta - chose not to attend the meeting when he was told the officials accompanying him could not enter.
The CNV regulator declared "irregular and incompetent" the details of the meeting, during which no significant decisions were made.
Shares in YPF, which is controlled by Spanish oil major Repsol, were down almost 10 percent at 132.5 pesos per share in afternoon trade on investor fears President Cristina Fernandez could make an announcement related to YPF in her state of the union address to Congress on Thursday.
* OPEC, others have already promised to cut 1.8 million bpd in H1
LONDON, Feb 16 World stocks hit an all time high on Thursday as the latest round of robust global data matched hopes that major economies like the United States will soon be serving up large helpings of fiscal stimulus.
LONDON, Feb 16 Freight movements across the United States are showing signs of sustained growth, which should help push domestic diesel consumption higher this year.