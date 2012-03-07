Santander Investment Securities cut the recommendation on
U.S.-traded preferred shares of Brazilian mining giant Vale
to "hold" from "buy," and removed them from a
so-called top picks list in the metals and mining sector.
Analysts led by Felipe Reis cut their target price on the shares
to $26.50 from $40, citing disappointing fourth-quarter results,
delays in project start-ups, higher capital spending and
potential tax liabilities.
"Why we differ from consensus? ... We have an opposing view
that projects declining returns and a not-so-attractive
valuation, specifically when examining the average multiples of
the last three years," Reis and his team wrote in a report. The
combination of sluggish growth in iron ore sales volume, a
strong currency seen persisting for years, and cost inflation
should limit Vale's profitability - Santander estimates compound
zero average growth rates in operating profit through 2014.