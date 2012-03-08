BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands says most of the restaurants will close in 2017
* Bloomin' Brands Inc - on February 15, 2017, company decided to close 43 underperforming restaurants
Mexico's IPC stock index gains 0.31 percent to 37,664 on growing optimism Greece will avert a chaotic default after a Greek official said bondholders' uptake on a debt swap deal has been high.
* Bloomin' Brands Inc - on February 15, 2017, company decided to close 43 underperforming restaurants
Feb 17 U.S. stock index futures fell for the second straight day on Friday, after a record-setting few days on Wall Street, as investors await clarity on economic policy and ahead of a long weekend.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S