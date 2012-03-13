Analysts at Itaú BBA trimmed on Tuesday their year-end fair
value for preferred shares of Brazilian state-controlled oil
company Petrobras to 28.3 reais from a prior 30.2
reais. They maintained their "market perform" recommendation on
the stock.
The bank also cut its forecasts for earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, by 13
percent and 11 percent for this and next year, and for net
income by 18 percent and 17 percent, respectively. Citing
"recurring cost increases as well as lower production" for 2012
and 2013, the analysts said trends in government take, imports
of fuels, sales, general and administrative expenses and
depreciation charges are "particularly worrisome."