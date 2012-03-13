Brazil's Federal Supreme Court, the nation's highest tribunal, is scheduled to rule on a case regarding the payment of income taxes by local companies on profits from their foreign subsidiaries by Thursday, according to the court's Website. The case is key to foresee the possible outcome of a dispute between the government and mining giant Vale on $14 billion in alleged overdue levies.

Four justices at the STF have so far ruled that the levy amounts to double taxation, violating Brazil's Constitution. 't Another four justices ruled the tax legal; one justice still needs to vote.

"While Vale's cases are separate from this one, our view is that the final voting on the leading case could have an important effect on the outcome of future decisions on individual tax disputes between companies and the government," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote on Tuesday.