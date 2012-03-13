Brazil's Federal Supreme Court, the nation's highest tribunal,
is scheduled to rule on a case regarding the payment of income
taxes by local companies on profits from their foreign
subsidiaries by Thursday, according to the court's Website. The
case is key to foresee the possible outcome of a dispute between
the government and mining giant Vale on $14 billion
in alleged overdue levies.
Four justices at the STF have so far ruled that the levy
amounts to double taxation, violating Brazil's Constitution. 't
Another four justices ruled the tax legal; one justice still
needs to vote.
"While Vale's cases are separate from this one, our view is
that the final voting on the leading case could have an
important effect on the outcome of future decisions on
individual tax disputes between companies and the government,"
Deutsche Bank analysts wrote on Tuesday.