BRIEF-Goeasy Ltd posts Q4 earnings per share c$0.60
* Goeasy Ltd reports record results for the fourth quarter and full year
The board of directors of Banco Santander Brasil, Brazil's largest foreign bank, approved a 300 million reais ($165 million) pay package for senior management for this year, according to a regulatory filing. The proposal requires approval by shareholders at an assembly.
Feb 15 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a bigger-than-expected loss, but said it expects prices in North America to improve through the first half of the year.
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 Rex Tillerson arrived in Bonn on Wednesday on his maiden foreign trip as U.S. secretary of state to attend a summit of G20 top economies at a time when many are wondering how far President Donald Trump's "America First" message will reshape U.S. foreign policy.