BRIEF-Flexigroup says HY net profit for period attributable $47.7 mln
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
HSBC, Brazil's No. 2 foreign lender, named Andre Brandão as head of its Brazil division on Thursday.
Brandão replaces Conrado Engel, who left the bank this month to oversee retail banking at rival Santander Brasil.
Brandão has been a director at HSBC in Brazil since 2003, most recently as co-head of Global Markets for the Americas and Global Banking in Latin America. (Reporting By Aluisio Alves; Writing by Asher Levine)
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
* Fy17 cash npat estimate of $90 million to $97 million reaffirmed
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.