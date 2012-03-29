HSBC, Brazil's No. 2 foreign lender, named Andre Brandão as head of its Brazil division on Thursday.

Brandão replaces Conrado Engel, who left the bank this month to oversee retail banking at rival Santander Brasil.

Brandão has been a director at HSBC in Brazil since 2003, most recently as co-head of Global Markets for the Americas and Global Banking in Latin America. (Reporting By Aluisio Alves; Writing by Asher Levine)