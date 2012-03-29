Shares in Argentina's biggest energy company, YPF, the local unit of Spain's Repsol, were up 6.3 percent at 152.5 pesos per share in Buenos Aires after the company said it had found shale resources in the province of Mendoza for the first time.

YPF said the discovery in the Payun Oeste and Valle del Rio Grande blocks pointed to an estimated 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in shale oil and natural gas in Mendoza.