UPDATE 3-Canada's Royal Bank hits C$3 billion quarterly profit
* CEO says focus in United States on organic growth (Adds CEO comment from conference call)
Mexico's IPC stock index slips 0.32 percent to 39,779 points, pulling back after a three-day rally took the index to historic highs. The IPC edged lower as investors awaited the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes set to come out later in the session, hoping for clues on the possibility of more so-called quantitative easing.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* CEO says focus in United States on organic growth (Adds CEO comment from conference call)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Next week's planned US$3.2bn IPO of Snap Inc, maker of the popular Snapchat app, is oversubscribed, market sources told IFR on Friday.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates prices)