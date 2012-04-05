The governor of Argentina's oil-rich Santa Cruz province warned
on Wednesday that the withdrawal of two key concessions held by
YPF was "irreversible", piling more pressure on the country's
biggest energy company.
YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol, is
under heavy pressure to invest to boost production. Six
provinces have already stripped YPF of concessions on the
grounds of slack investment but most have been in marginal
areas.
Santa Cruz Governor Daniel Peralta, an ally of the national
government, said officials were maintaining "a hyper critical
observation" over YPF's performance at the Canadon Vasco, Los
Perales-Las Mesetas and Pico Truncado-El Cordon fields, the
state news agency reported.
Canadon Vasco, Los Perales-Las Mesetas accounted for 8
percent of the company's total crude output in January and 4
percent of natural gas, government data shows.
YPF has defended its investment record and started legal
action against one of the provinces.