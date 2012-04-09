Repsol's chairman has asked for a meeting with officials from the Argentine government, which investors fear could seize control of the Spanish oil major's unit in the South American country, YPF.

YPF is under heavy pressure from the center-left government to boost production to reduce fuel imports. Speculation about a possible renationalization has seen its market value fall by about 27 percent since the start of the year.

"With the aim of continuing dialogue with the government, the chairman of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, who is in Buenos Aires, has made a formal request for a meeting," YPF said in a statement.