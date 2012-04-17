UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Mexico's IPC stock index gains 0.66 percent to 39,310 points after Spain's 10-year bond yields fell below the dangerous 6 percent level, easing worries over the European debt crisis and improving risk appetite.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.