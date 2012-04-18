Brazil's raw steel production rose 2.2 percent in March from a year earlier to 3.1 million tonnes, driven by flat steel output, according to Instituto Aço Brasil, the industry group representing steelmakers. Rolled steel production grew 3.4 percent from a year before to 2.4 million tonnes.

Sales in the Brazilian market rose 1.5 percent from March 2011 to 1.9 million tonnes of steel products. The country imported 338,000 tonnes of steel products in March and 996,000 tonnes in the first quarter, the group said, up 15 percent from the first quarter of 2011.