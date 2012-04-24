UPDATE 8-Oil down 1 pct despite news OPEC could extend output cut
* U.S. crude and gasoline inventories at record highs last week (Adds fresh prices, quotes, futures positioning; changes byline and dateline previous NEW YORK)
Argentina's peso closed at a fresh low in formal, interbank trade on Tuesday, pressured by persistent safe-haven dollar-buying that has accelerated following the government's move to seize control of energy company YPF, traders said. The peso fell 0.11 percent to 4.41/4.4125 per dollar.
On the black market, as measured by Reuters, the peso sank a hefty 1.76 percent to 5.11/5.13 per dollar in light trade. Tight government controls on foreign currency purchases have driven many savers to pay a premium to buy greenbacks in the black market, widening the spread with the official rate.
KIEV, Feb 16 Ukrainian authorities vowed on Thursday to restore coal supply from the separatist-held Donbass and warned that a blockade by activists could deprive millions of heating and electricity, harm the steel industry and cost the country some $2 billion.
* Southern exports so far in Feb fall slightly after Jan decline