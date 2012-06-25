Mexico's IPC stock index rises helped by sharp gains in shares of brewer Grupo Modelo after reports it could sell a 50 percent stake in the company and as shares of cement-maker Cemex jump.

The IPC stock index gained 0.25 percent to 39,162 points although concerns that an upcoming summit of European policy makers would do little to resolve the region's debt woes limited gains.

The sharp rise in Grupo Modelo caused the exchange to halt trading after shares jumped 9.7 percent on reports Belgian-based brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev could purchased the 50 percent stake in the company it doesn't already own. Cement-maker Cemex climbed 5.6 percent on a proposal to refinance its debt until 2014.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)