BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
Mexico's IPC stock index index is mostly flat, up 0.09 percent to 39,194 points, with investors cautious ahead of a European summit meeting this later week and after Spanish bond yields rose. Brewer Grupo Modelo slipped 4.17 percent after climbing more than 19 percent during the last session on reports of Anheuser-Busch InBev's interest in buying the rest of the company. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.