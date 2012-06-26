Mexico's IPC stock index index is mostly flat, up 0.09 percent to 39,194 points, with investors cautious ahead of a European summit meeting this later week and after Spanish bond yields rose. Brewer Grupo Modelo slipped 4.17 percent after climbing more than 19 percent during the last session on reports of Anheuser-Busch InBev's interest in buying the rest of the company. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)