Argentina's biggest energy company, YPF , said
on Friday it would repay a $125 million loan from Repsol
- the Spanish firm that controlled YPF before President
Cristina Fernandez nationalized it last month.
The loan, which expires in November 2013, was made by Repsol
in August 2011, and the Spanish company recently asked YPF to
clear the debt early because of the state takeover. "As a result
of the fore-mentioned request, YPF SA will carry out immediate
and full payment of the loan," the company said in a filing to
Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.